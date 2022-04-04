KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Spring with First-Ever Mini 'Egg' Doughnuts

Adorable filled shell doughnuts offer little bites of spring beginning April 4

Krispy Kreme is introducing all-new filled Spring minis that offer fans delicious and adorable little bites of spring to celebrate the new season.

Available in a custom, basket-inspired 16-count box beginning April 4 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's Spring minis include three all-new, hand-decorated egg-shaped, shell-filled doughnuts and the return of the fan favorite mini Chick Doughnut:

Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes.

: A mini unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes. Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with cake batter Kreme™, drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles.

: A mini unglazed shell filled with cake batter Kreme™, drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles. Mini Strawberries & Kreme™ Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with pastel sequins.

: A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with pastel sequins. Mini Chick Doughnut: A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing, then half dipped in white sanding sugar and decorated like a chick with yellow, orange and chocolate icing.

"Spring in full bloom is the inspiration for our delicious new Spring mini eggs, each one filled with a fun and flavorful little bite of the new season," said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. "These minis will add a basketful of joy to any spring celebration or activity."

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme DNUT is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

