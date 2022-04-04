Frank Russo Joins Imperium Consulting Group

Claims Consulting and Forensic Accounting Leader Named Managing Director

Imperium Consulting Group is pleased to announce that Frank Russo has joined the company as Managing Director. For over 20 years, Russo has led and grown risk consulting service practices specializing in the areas of claim preparation services in both insurance and non-insurance matters. In this new role, Russo will help expand Imperium's service continuum, particularly in the construction and public entity industries.

Colin Daigle, founder and managing director, Imperium, commented, "Frank has a consistent record of creating value for both the clients that retain him and the organizations he's led. I'm excited to have him bring his talents to Imperium as we continue to expand the expert solutions we provide clients."

Russo is a recognized global thought leader on business resiliency strategies, speaking and writing frequently on the topics of business preparation and recovery strategies caused by major income-impacting disasters, losses or disputes. Russo has helped clients recover over $10 billion. In addition to general consulting, Russo serves as an expert witness, appraiser and arbitrator on complex matters and disputes.

Prior to joining Imperium, Russo was the founder and principal of a leading risk management consulting firm, managing complex business interruption and construction claims. Previously, Russo was the managing director of a global broker's property consultants group.

Russo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University, an Executive MBA from the Lubin School of Business, a Construction Finance certificate from Columbia University, a Construction Risk Insurance Specialist designation from IRMI, an Associate Risk Management from RIMS and is a Certified Cyber Risk Manager. Russo is based in New York, NY, and can be reached at 917-710-3951 or at Frank.Russo@imperiumcg.com.

About Imperium

Imperium Consulting Group, LLC, is a specialized advisory business that works with clients to better manage commercial risks and resolve complex claims and disputes. Our team of forensic accountants, project schedulers, engineers, cyber specialists, and other industry experts quantifies economic loss for risk management decision making as well as for recovery. Our services span pre-loss risk quantification and business interruption modeling, project auditing, litigation support, and expert witness services. We are retained by public and private organizations to help navigate claims under commercial and government contract forms, as well as recoveries under FEMA. Our experts also specialize in measuring loss under policies such as property and business interruption, builders risk, subcontractor default insurance, cyber, fidelity, M&A, environmental, among others. For more information about Imperium's resiliency solutions, please visit www.imperiumCG.com.

