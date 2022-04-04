Worldwide Healthcare Robotics Industry to 2028 - Featuring Accuray Incorporated, Capsa Healthcare and Abbott Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Robotics Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Robotics technology is transforming the healthcare sector and having a big impact on the medical industry. This relieves the burden of medical workers and allow them to focus on more pressing issues, while also making medical treatments safer and less expensive for patients.

As artificial intelligence (AI) gets increasingly sophisticated and capable of performing activities previously performed by humans, the technology's potential in healthcare is enormous, especially as the globe continues to grapple with the current pandemic. As a result, AI and robotics are becoming a legitimate component of our healthcare environment. Robotics usage in healthcare has risen dramatically in recent years, including surgical operations. Due to the amount of precision that can be obtained by directing robotic arms, surgical robots offer a lot of potential. Robotics, in particular, can lessen the risk of human tremor and augment 'surgical eyes' through improved stereoscopic displays.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the medical robotic systems, potential of rehabilitation, hospital, and pharmacy robots, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global healthcare robotics market over the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global healthcare robotics market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global healthcare robotics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global healthcare robotics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global healthcare robotics market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product Type:

Systems

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Others

Instruments & Accessories

Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings

Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Accuray Incorporated.

Capsa Healthcare, LLC.

Hocoma

Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Titan Medical, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Abbott

Omnicell, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Parata Systems LLC

avateramedical GmbH

Toyota Motor Corporation

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es859a

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005463/en/