Worldwide Healthcare Robotics Industry to 2028 - Featuring Accuray Incorporated, Capsa Healthcare and Abbott Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Robotics Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robotics technology is transforming the healthcare sector and having a big impact on the medical industry. This relieves the burden of medical workers and allow them to focus on more pressing issues, while also making medical treatments safer and less expensive for patients.
As artificial intelligence (AI) gets increasingly sophisticated and capable of performing activities previously performed by humans, the technology's potential in healthcare is enormous, especially as the globe continues to grapple with the current pandemic. As a result, AI and robotics are becoming a legitimate component of our healthcare environment. Robotics usage in healthcare has risen dramatically in recent years, including surgical operations. Due to the amount of precision that can be obtained by directing robotic arms, surgical robots offer a lot of potential. Robotics, in particular, can lessen the risk of human tremor and augment 'surgical eyes' through improved stereoscopic displays.
Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the medical robotic systems, potential of rehabilitation, hospital, and pharmacy robots, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global healthcare robotics market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global healthcare robotics market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global healthcare robotics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global healthcare robotics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global healthcare robotics market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product Type:
- Systems
- Surgical Robots
- Rehabilitation Robots
- Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots
- Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
- Others
- Instruments & Accessories
Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Pharmacies
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Care Settings
Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Accuray Incorporated.
- Capsa Healthcare, LLC.
- Hocoma
- Becton, Dickinson and Company.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Titan Medical, Inc.
- Aurora Biomed Inc.
- Abbott
- Omnicell, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker Corporation
- Medtronic Plc.
- Parata Systems LLC
- avateramedical GmbH
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- BIONIK Laboratories Corp.
- THINK Surgical, Inc.
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc.
