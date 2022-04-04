Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market size was estimated at USD 15.13 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 16.25 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% to reach USD 25.46 billion by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Angang Steel Company Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Chinh Dai Industrial Co. Ltd

Curtis Steel Co., Inc.

Dongkuk Steel Mill Co, Ltd.

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NLMK Group

NS BlueScope Steel Limited

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

POSCO

Precision Steel Warehouse

Safal Steel

SeAH Holdings Corp

SSAB AB

Tata BlueScope Steel

Tata Steel

Voestalpine AG

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase in use of steel sheet in various end-use industries

5.1.1.2. Favourable features such as low impact on environment, long lasting, reliability, and cost-effectiveness

5.1.1.3. Increased utilization in outdoor applications

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatility in prices of raw materials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Hot-dip galvanization of steel sheets gaining demand from electric appliances and as a building material

5.1.3.2. Expansion of the building & construction industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Zinc coating eventually wears off over a period of time

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pipes and Tubes

6.3. Sheets and Strips

6.4. Structures

7. Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automobile

7.3. Construction

7.4. Home Appliances

8. Americas Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market

9. Asia-Pacific Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxiqlc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005464/en/