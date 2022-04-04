Global POCT Platform & Technology Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "POCT Platform & Technology Market, by Technology, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical diagnostic testing performed at or near the point of care and at the time and place of patient care is known as point-of-care testing (POCT or bedside testing). POCT (point-of-care testing) is required to offer a quick diagnostic result for on-the spot diagnosis and treatment. The most significant elements for modern POCT diagnostic systems are a short analysis time and high sensitivity, as well as less analytical error.

This is in contrast to the historical practice of testing being limited to the medical laboratory, which required sending specimens away from the point of care and then waiting hours or days for findings, during which time care had to be continued without the needed information. Test findings can be shared with health care providers quickly because POCT devices and electronic medical records are linked. The usage of mobile devices in the health-care sector also allows healthcare providers to provide better care.

The technological advancements coupled with increasing expenditure for R&D, increasing incidence of infectious and chronic disease, portability & low requirement of technical expertise, and disease diagnosis with low turnaround time , and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global POCT platform & technology market over the forecast period.

Increasing cancer and diabetes incidence is also one of the major factors driving demand for point of care diagnostic tools and assays. Monitoring glucose, hemoglobin, ketones and other factors allows prevention, early detection and diabetes-related acute and chronic complications and has a positive impact on the process of care in the management of patients with diabetes.

For instance, according to the statistical estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, there will be 1.9 million new diagnosed cases of cancer and around 608,570 cancer deaths in the U.S in the year 2021.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Technology:

Lateral Flow Based Assays

Colloidal Gold Label

Colored Latex Particle Label

Paramagnetic Monodisperse Latexes

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Enzyme Labels

Microfluidics

Biochips

Biosensors

Medical MEMS

Agglutination

Solid Phase

Lab-on-a-chip

Chemiluminescence Based Systems

Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Application:

Diagnostic Testing & Monitoring

Drug Development & Quality Testing

Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Advanced Liquid Logic, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Axxicon Moulds Eindhoven B.V.

Lifesensors, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Seimens Healthineers AG

LifeScan, Inc.

Atomo Diagnostics

SenzaGen

Exalenz Biosciences Ltd.

Nanomedical Diagnostics

BGN Technologies

Mesa Biotech Inc.,

Millar Inc.

