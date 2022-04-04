Global POCT Platform & Technology Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "POCT Platform & Technology Market, by Technology, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical diagnostic testing performed at or near the point of care and at the time and place of patient care is known as point-of-care testing (POCT or bedside testing). POCT (point-of-care testing) is required to offer a quick diagnostic result for on-the spot diagnosis and treatment. The most significant elements for modern POCT diagnostic systems are a short analysis time and high sensitivity, as well as less analytical error.
This is in contrast to the historical practice of testing being limited to the medical laboratory, which required sending specimens away from the point of care and then waiting hours or days for findings, during which time care had to be continued without the needed information. Test findings can be shared with health care providers quickly because POCT devices and electronic medical records are linked. The usage of mobile devices in the health-care sector also allows healthcare providers to provide better care.
The technological advancements coupled with increasing expenditure for R&D, increasing incidence of infectious and chronic disease, portability & low requirement of technical expertise, and disease diagnosis with low turnaround time , and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global POCT platform & technology market over the forecast period.
Increasing cancer and diabetes incidence is also one of the major factors driving demand for point of care diagnostic tools and assays. Monitoring glucose, hemoglobin, ketones and other factors allows prevention, early detection and diabetes-related acute and chronic complications and has a positive impact on the process of care in the management of patients with diabetes.
For instance, according to the statistical estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, there will be 1.9 million new diagnosed cases of cancer and around 608,570 cancer deaths in the U.S in the year 2021.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global POCT platform & technology market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global POCT platform & technology market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global POCT platform & technology market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global POCT platform & technology market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Technology:
- Lateral Flow Based Assays
- Colloidal Gold Label
- Colored Latex Particle Label
- Paramagnetic Monodisperse Latexes
- Fluorescence Immunoassay
- Enzyme Labels
- Microfluidics
- Biochips
- Biosensors
- Medical MEMS
- Agglutination
- Solid Phase
- Lab-on-a-chip
- Chemiluminescence Based Systems
Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Application:
- Diagnostic Testing & Monitoring
- Drug Development & Quality Testing
Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Laboratories
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Product Type
- Whole Blood
- Blood Components
- Red Blood Cells
- White Blood Cells
- Platelets
- Plasma
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Advanced Liquid Logic, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Axxicon Moulds Eindhoven B.V.
- Lifesensors, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Seimens Healthineers AG
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Atomo Diagnostics
- SenzaGen
- Exalenz Biosciences Ltd.
- Nanomedical Diagnostics
- BGN Technologies
- Mesa Biotech Inc.,
- Millar Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5hkwr
