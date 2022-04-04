Global Prepaid Card Market (2022 to 2027) by Services, Card Type, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Prepaid Card Market (2022-2027) by Services, Card Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Prepaid Card Market is estimated to be USD 3.43 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.03%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Prepaid Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

The Global Prepaid Card Market is segmented based on Services, Card Type, End-User, and Geography.

Services, the market is classified into General Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Cards, Government Benefit/ Disbursement card, Incentive/Payroll Card, and Others.

Card Type, the market is classified into Closed Loop Prepaid Card and Open Loop Prepaid Card.

End-User, the market is classified into Retail Establishments, Corporate, Government/Public Sector, Financial Institutions, and Others.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Prepaid Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prepaid Card Adoption Among Millennials and Contract Workers

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Cash Alternatives

4.1.3 Increase in Awareness And Ease-Of-Access to Prepaid Cards

4.1.4 Large Number of Internet Users and Boom in the E-Commerce Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Prepaid Cards

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population

4.3.2 Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards

4.3.3 Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Concern to Fraudulent Attacks

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Prepaid Card Market, By Services

7 Global Prepaid Card Market, By Card Type

8 Global Prepaid Card Market, By End-User

9 Americas' Prepaid Card Market

10 Europe's Prepaid Card Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Prepaid Card Market

12 APAC's Prepaid Card Market

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

