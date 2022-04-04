Worldwide Smart Display Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hitachi, Intel and Lenovo Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart display market reached a value of US$ 4.79 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.56% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Lenovo Group Limited
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Group Corporation
- ViewSonic Corporation
- Winstar Display Co. Ltd.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A smart display is a wireless voice-activated device that utilizes integrated virtual assistant software to present information and perform tasks through a screen. It is widely used for playing media, displaying information, such as weather, upcoming appointments and notifications, and connecting with the home security systems for real-time updates. Smart displays are available in a wide variety of sizes and advanced variants that are integrated with built-in cameras and speakers to provide video calling features. They provide enhanced safety, convenience, productivity, hands-free access and entertainment to the consumers. As a result, they are widely used across various industries, such as medical, automotive, retail, residential, sports and entertainment.
The widespread product adoption in the automotive industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. Smart displays are widely used in connected vehicles to offer driver assistance functions and provide enhanced safety, convenience and comfort to the passengers. Additionally, the increasing demand for smart home security devices, such as video doorbells and security cameras, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with the connected devices, are favoring the market growth. These technologies assist in real-time monitoring and remote access to security and temperature systems.
Moreover, the rising product demand in the healthcare industry is positively impacting the market growth. Smart displays are widely used in hospitals and clinics to display patient information, such as the heart rate, oxygen levels and body temperature. Other factors, including the increasing penetration of high-speed internet across the globe, along with significant growth in the electronics industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart display market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the display size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global smart display market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Display Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Display Size
8 Market Breakup by Resolution
9 Market Breakup by End User
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
