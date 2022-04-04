2021 Research Review on Antimicrobial Active Ingredients and their Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2021 Research Review on Antimicrobial Active Ingredients and their Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2021 Research Review of antimicrobial agents features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance. It includes highlights of reports published in 2021 and early 2022 on the following markets -
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026
- Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026
- Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics
The use of antimicrobial agents to prevent the spread of infections has increased in recent years. The market for antimicrobial agents and their applications is growing steadily across all regions, with emerging markets growing slightly faster.
Key Forecasts
- The global market for antimicrobial coatings should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $5.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for antimicrobial fabric should grow from $10.1 billion in 2021 to $11.8 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics should grow from $32.8 billion in 2021 to $47.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026
- Introduction
- Study and Objectives
- Reason for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Related BCC Research Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Difference between Antimicrobial, Antibacterial and Microbicidal Coatings
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction and Overview
Chapter 3 Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of This Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Technology Background, Regulations and Value Chain
- Market Breakdown by Antimicrobial Agent
- Synthetic Antimicrobial Agents
- Natural Antimicrobial Agents
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Healthcare
- Apparel
- Home Textiles
- Other Applications
Chapter 4 Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics
- Market Trends
- Industry Landscape
- Future Trends and Innovations
- Megatrends
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints
- Regulatory Trends
- Trade Statistics (Import/Export Data)
- Porter's Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
