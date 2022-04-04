Worldwide Display Industry to 2027 - Featuring AU Optronics, DuPont de Nemours and Innolux Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global display market reached a value of US$ 151.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 197.3 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A display is an output device used to present information in tactile or visual form through a screen. It includes a liquid crystal display (LCD), cathode ray tube (CRT), light-emitting diode (LED), gas plasma and a projection surface that displays graphic images and texts. It is manufactured to withstand moisture, humidity, sunlight, harsh weather and wind. It is widely used in laptops, mobile phones, tablets, televisions, smartwatches, computers and medical monitors. Displays are available in a wide variety of sized and advanced variants that are integrated with speakers, video calling features and built-in cameras. They enhance productivity, convenience and are eye-catching and visually appealing. As a result, they are widely used across various industries, such as automotive, sports, construction, medical, entertainment and retail.

The widespread product adoption in the automotive industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Displays are widely used in vehicle display devices, such as digital dashboards, rearview mirrors, navigation systems, and heads-up displays. Additionally, the increasing product demand in the transportation industry is favoring the market growth. Displays are commonly used at train stations, airports and bus stop to provide information regarding arrival, departure, possible delays to the public.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of smart displays integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that assist in real-time monitoring and provide remote access, are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for flexible display technology in consumer electronics devices, such as televisions, computers and smartphones due to their flexible nature, enhanced brightness and low power consumption, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the electronics industry and the widespread product adoption in the medical industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

