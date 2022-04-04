Qarbon Aerospace Selected to Present at the JEC 2022 U.S.A. Country on Stage Conference to Showcase Their Advancements in Thermoplastic Technologies.

Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. (Qarbon Aerospace) is excited to announce their participation at JEC World Stage 2022 in Paris, France. We are among seven U.S. companies that were selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce to present at the "U.S.A. Country on Stage Conference" focused on "Sustainability and Innovation: Driving the future of the U.S. Composites Industry." Qarbon Aerospace will be presenting on the following topic: "The 2020s – The decade of the Thermoplastics Revolution in Aerospace," where we will discuss our success and expertise in the development of advanced thermoplastic technologies, and how these advancements will play a key role in creating a more sustainable and cost-effective composites industry, reshaping the future of aerospace manufacturing. Qarbon Aerospace's advanced technologies include thermoplastic Induction Welding and thermoplastic HELIOS Ice Protection.
Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a leading provider of large, complex composite and metallic structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles and components. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market's toughest challenges with Quality Assured.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005396/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.