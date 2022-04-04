Ramsey Solutions and Borrowed Future, LLC Honor Teachers With Appreciation Giveaway for National Financial Literacy Month

For the ninth year, Ramsey Solutions is honoring teachers with a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway during National Financial Literacy Month. Thanks to the sponsorship of Borrowed Future, LLC, pre-K through 12th grade teachers can register from April 1 through April 30 for a chance to win a cash prize at ramseysolutions.com/teacher.

There will be two $5,000 cash winners and three $1,000 cash winners.

"Teachers have an extraordinary job to do, preparing the next generation for a world that's constantly changing," said Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education. "Our educators are overcoming technology gaps, adapting to new ways of instruction, and transforming their classrooms to meet the needs of their students. Celebrating them with our Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is one small way to recognize all they do."

The Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is sponsored by Borrowed Future, LLC. "Borrowed Future" is a Ramsey documentary film about the dark side of the student loan industry. Millions of Americans today are crippled by student loan debt. And that's why education like "Foundations in Personal Finance" is so important. It informs students, teachers and parents about the dangers of debt while also teaching students how to save, invest, plan for retirement and go to college debt-free.

Ramsey Education's "Foundations in Personal Finance" curriculum has been instrumental in the lives of the more than 5 million students in middle schools, high schools and universities who've been enrolled in a class using the curriculum. The easy-to-use lessons meet standards in all 50 states and all national standards for personal finance. It has now been used in more than 45 percent of high schools nationwide. Trusted by educators for more than 10 years, "Foundations in Personal Finance" teaches students to budget, save, invest and give generously – lessons that go far beyond the walls of a classroom.

For more information about "Borrowed Future," go to borrowedfuture.com.

For more information about "Foundations in Personal Finance," visit ramseysolutions.com/education.

