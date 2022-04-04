APAC CRISPR Gene Editing Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "APAC CRISPR Gene Editing Market 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific CRISPR Gene Editing market will grow by 28.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $21.45 billion over 2022-2031
The market is driven by the rising demand for better food and medical products, innovative advancement in gene therapy supported by the continued investments in healthcare, rising geriatric population and the increasing genomic and chronic diseases, and the development of rapid CRISPR-based POC tests amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific CRISPR Gene Editing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, End User, and Country.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
- Abcam, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Applied StemCell, Inc.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
- Cellecta, Inc.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG
- Editas Medicine, Inc.
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- GeneScript Biotech Corporation
- Horizon Discovery Group PLC
- Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- Origene Technologies, Inc.
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
- Synthego Corporation
- System Biosciences LLC
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ToolGen, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 CRISPR Products
3.2.1 Kits & Enzymes
3.2.2 Databases & Libraries
3.2.3 Design Tools
3.2.4 Antibodies
3.2.5 CRISPR Plasmid & Vector
3.2.6 Other Products
3.3 CRISPR Services
3.3.1 gRNA Design & Vector Construction
3.3.2 Cell Line Engineering
3.3.3 Microbial Gene Editing
3.3.4 DNA Synthesis
3.3.5 Other Services
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Biomedical Research & Therapy
4.2.1 Gene Therapy
4.2.2 Drug Discovery
4.2.3 Diagnostics
4.2.4 Other Biomedical Applications
4.3 Agriculture
4.4 Industrial Use
4.5 Other Applications
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
5.1 Market Overview by End User
5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.3 Biotechnology Companies
5.4 Academic Institutions & Research Centers
5.5 Other End Users
6 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.2 Japan
6.3 China
6.4 Australia
6.5 India
6.6 South Korea
6.7 Rest of APAC Region
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpn8xy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005437/en/
