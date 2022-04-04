Kareo and PatientPop's Combined Platform Leveraged by the Perdido Bay Medical Group to Deliver Integrated Care and Grow Business

All-in-One Solution Boosts Operations and Digital Footprint for New Practice in Alabama

Kareo, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical and practice management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, today announced that its client, the Perdido Bay Medical Group in Lillian, Alabama, has selected Kareo Clinical, Kareo Billing, and Kareo Telehealth to enhance operations and boost patient outcomes. The practice has also chosen PatientPop to improve its website's search engine optimization (SEO), create awareness online for new business, and maintain its five-star review status. The Perdido Bay Medical Group opened in 2021 and provides care for patients in rural communities, many of whom are seniors.

Dr. Daniel Spriggs, a long-time Kareo user at his former practices, chose to continue using the integrated platform for his new practice the Perdido Bay Medical Group because of its functionality, familiarity, and ease of use. Dr. Spriggs was previously part of other medical groups, and so he needed to develop a new online identity when he opened his new practice. In the first 60 days following implementation, PatientPop's solution improved the practice's visibility online garnering over 1,500 new website visitors. Simultaneously, PatientPop helped solidify 70 new patient reviews with an average of 5 out of 5-star ratings. Improving the practice website's SEO brought in over 500 organic website connections.

"Kareo's platform has allowed me to create workflows that mimic how I work, making it easier for me to deliver care to my patients. It was still the best choice when it came to a solution for my new practice," Dr. Spriggs said. "Even though I haven't used PatientPop for very long, it has already improved my website performance greatly by making my brand presence more cohesive and is helping to bring in new patients. It's a tremendous benefit that Kareo and PatientPop have merged because I don't have to rely on disparate systems which are often confusing, not as fiscal, and don't deliver the best results."

Kareo and PatientPop announced they merged in 2021 to form Tebra. The combined company's mission is to equip independent practices with digital tools to deliver modernized care. The all-in-one solution can help providers support and attract new patients, get paid quickly, and operate more efficiently.

"Tebra's all-in-one platform is unlocking better healthcare for small practices to modernize care delivery and improve the patient experience," Andrea Kowalski, Senior Vice-President of Product for Kareo, said. "Our partnership with the Perdido Bay Medical Group illustrates our ability to tailor solutions to what is most important to our client's needs. We will continue to enhance and simplify our solutions to drive practice transformation."

About the Perdido Bay Medical Group

The Perdido Bay Medical Group is a family medicine practice serving adults of all ages and children as young as four years old in Lillian, Alabama. Experienced family medicine physician Daniel Spriggs, MD, launched the practice in 2021 when he discovered that the Lillian community needed more than the ordinary family medicine practices. The Perdido Bay Medical Group offers chronic disease management, acute illness care, arthritis care, geriatrics, and specialized care for disability and special-needs patients. To learn more, visit www.thepbmg.com.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is an industry leader in practice growth technology with a platform that helps thousands of providers promote their practice, attract and acquire patients, and retain them, for a thriving business. The integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish, with a streamlined digital workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. PatientPop has been recognized with many industry awards and accolades, including the Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 500, Entrepreneur 360, Consumer World Awards, Capterra Shortlist, G2 Leader, and Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies. PatientPop has headquarters in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit www.patientpop.com.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 80,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner's Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's headquarters are based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005513/en/