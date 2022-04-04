The Worldwide E-commerce Furniture Industry is Predicted to Reach $40.7 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "E- Commerce Furniture Market by Type, by Product Type, by Material Type, by End Use, and by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The E-Commerce Furniture Market size was valued at $27.74 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $40.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022-2030.
Electronic commerce, also e-commerce, is a business platform that allows the companies and individuals to buy and sell goods & services over an electronic network, primarily the internet. Over the past few years, furniture has become one of the fastest-growing segments in overall retail e-commerce industry. Furniture e-commerce comprises the online marketplace, platform, or stores that sell furniture and home goods.
The success of furniture e-commerce platforms is mainly attributed to the fact that the consumers are more inclined toward buying foldable, multi-purpose, and technology-driven furniture through e-commerce websites on account of heavy discounts, comfort, and trendy designs. The furniture sold on the e-commerce websites can come assembled, be partially assembled, or need assembly on arrival.
This furniture can be larger items including couches, desks, and beds as well as much smaller decorative items, such as throw pillows, light fixtures, and window treatments. The proliferation of online shopping, rise in penetration of smartphones, and growth of the real estate and hospitality industries across the globe are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global furniture e-commerce market.
However, import & export restrictions and sudden disruption in the supply chain are anticipated to restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of collaborations between the furniture manufacturers and e-commerce platforms to reach and attract more customers and generate new revenue streams is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global furniture e-commerce market.
Key Market Segments
Furniture Market- By Type
- RTA
- Non-RTA
Furniture market- By Product Type
- Beds and Mattresses
- Sofas and Armchairs
- Entertainment Units
- Storage Units
- Tables and Desks
- Other Furniture
Furniture market- By Material Type
- Plastic
- Wood
- Melamine
- Glass
- Steel
- Wrapped Panels
- Finished Foils
- Laminates
- Lacquered Panels
Furniture Market- By End Use
- Residential
- Commercial
Furniture market- By Price Range
- High End Price Furniture
- Medium Price Range Furniture
- Low Price Range Furniture
Furniture Market- By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Netherland
- Denmark
- Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
- KSA
- Turkey
- Remaining Countries
Companies Mentioned
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
- Cymax Group Technologies Ltd.
- Inter Ikea Group
- Kimball International, Inc.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Hooker Furnishings Corporation
- Kohler Company
- HNI Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Home Depot, Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Sleep Number Corporation
- Wayfair Inc.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnvaoc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005426/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.