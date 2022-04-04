The Worldwide E-commerce Furniture Industry is Predicted to Reach $40.7 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "E- Commerce Furniture Market by Type, by Product Type, by Material Type, by End Use, and by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-Commerce Furniture Market size was valued at $27.74 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $40.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022-2030.

Electronic commerce, also e-commerce, is a business platform that allows the companies and individuals to buy and sell goods & services over an electronic network, primarily the internet. Over the past few years, furniture has become one of the fastest-growing segments in overall retail e-commerce industry. Furniture e-commerce comprises the online marketplace, platform, or stores that sell furniture and home goods.

The success of furniture e-commerce platforms is mainly attributed to the fact that the consumers are more inclined toward buying foldable, multi-purpose, and technology-driven furniture through e-commerce websites on account of heavy discounts, comfort, and trendy designs. The furniture sold on the e-commerce websites can come assembled, be partially assembled, or need assembly on arrival.

This furniture can be larger items including couches, desks, and beds as well as much smaller decorative items, such as throw pillows, light fixtures, and window treatments. The proliferation of online shopping, rise in penetration of smartphones, and growth of the real estate and hospitality industries across the globe are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global furniture e-commerce market.

However, import & export restrictions and sudden disruption in the supply chain are anticipated to restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of collaborations between the furniture manufacturers and e-commerce platforms to reach and attract more customers and generate new revenue streams is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global furniture e-commerce market.

Key Market Segments

Furniture Market- By Type

RTA

Non-RTA

Furniture market- By Product Type

Beds and Mattresses

Sofas and Armchairs

Entertainment Units

Storage Units

Tables and Desks

Other Furniture

Furniture market- By Material Type

Plastic

Wood

Melamine

Glass

Steel

Wrapped Panels

Finished Foils

Laminates

Lacquered Panels

Furniture Market- By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Furniture market- By Price Range

High End Price Furniture

Medium Price Range Furniture

Low Price Range Furniture

Furniture Market- By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Netherland

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Brazil

South Africa

Nigeria

Israel

KSA

Turkey

Remaining Countries

Companies Mentioned

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

Cymax Group Technologies Ltd.

Inter Ikea Group

Kimball International, Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation

Kohler Company

HNI Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Home Depot, Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Sleep Number Corporation

Wayfair Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

