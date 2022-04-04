KuCoin Launches KuCoin IGO to Bring In-Game NFTs to Millions of Users

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, is excited to announce the launch of its NFT launch platform – KuCoin IGO on April 8th. The first project coming to KuCoin IGO is Pikaster. Participation details for the NFT sale will be announced on April 8th, and the first-round sale will start at 12:00 UTC, April 11th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005251/en/

KuCoin Launches KuCoin IGO (Graphic: Business Wire)

KuCoin intends to fuel growth in the blockchain gaming, metaverse, and Web3 environment. Gamification and NFTs will play key roles in the virtual worlds of the future. The company is now venturing into IGOs – Initial Gaming Offerings – through the KuCoin IGO, NFT launch platform.

The new launch platform will provide exclusive access to in-game NFTs to KuCoin users globally. As a result, users can benefit from a seamless centralized experience for users to purchase, invest in, and withdraw their NFT assets. In addition, KuCoin IGO users can manage their NFTs on the exchange, creating an all-in-one solution for novice and experienced non-fungible token enthusiasts.

For game developers and creators, KuCoin IGO enables multiple ways to launch their creations. Options include flat-rate sales, auctions, and mystery boxes.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu comments:

"The metaverse is one of the most exciting topics of today, and a brand-new way of life in the near future. When both giants such as Meta, Amazon, and Tencent and wealthy investors such as Elon Musk are heavily investing money, talent, and technology into the metaverse, one must believe that this is going to be a historical trend that delivers a truly unique experience. GameFi and NFT will be the most typical entrances to the metaverse, which is a big reason why KuCoin launched the IGO platform. We hope to empower the development of web3.0 through KuCoin's IGO, to dig more good GameFi projects and NFTs, and help the entire industry's development."

KuCoin IGO welcomes Pikaster as its first confirmed project. The card-battle game features NFTs to enable a Truly-play and Truly-earn GameFi project. Players can access innovative product features to achieve a prominent gaming experience and tap into appealing financial incentives.

The Pikaster CMO Luffy adds:

"KuCoin has always been a company with lofty ambitions, and they are always watching for possible changes in the future. At the same time, KuCoin pays great attention to the value of the community and the value of users. This is completely consistent with our philosophy. So we think to cooperate with KuCoin and to launch IGO as the first project, our decision is completely correct. Pikaster is confident to bring new changes to the industry, both from a gaming perspective and from a revenue-generating perspective. That's why we call ourselves ‘Truly-Play & Truly-Earn.'"

Pikaster leverages a three-token economy model, profit-sharing system, and an in-game wallet and will feature multiple gameplay modes. The game is developed by Metaland and leverages the KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) blockchain. KuCoin has made a strategic investment in Pikaster through its KuCoin Ventures arm in March 2022.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About Pikaster

Pikaster is a card battle game featuring Pikaster (NFT), the first Game-Fi project created by Metaland, based on KCC. Metaland specializes in developing high-quality blockchain-based games, social, entertainment, sports, etc. to enable players to participate in and manage the ecology together and earn great financial rewards while gaining new experiences.

Website|Telegram|Discord|Twitter|Medium|YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005251/en/