LocoSoco Group Plc in Discussions with Proton Technologies about Hydrogen Production that Utilises Existing Fossil Fuel Infrastructure to Generate Clean Hydrogen and Sequester Carbon.

LocoSoco Group Plc ("LocoSoco", "LOCO"), the platform that profits from distributing products & technologies that contribute to sustainability and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce discussions are underway with Proton Technologies, a leader in the field of Clean Hydrogen Production that utilises existing fossil fuel infrastructure.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005082/en/
LocoSoco x Proton Energy (Graphic: Business Wire)
LocoSoco is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF. For quotes and trading data, link here: https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/shares-others/quote-direct/?ISIN=GB00BD5BTL23&ID_NOTATION=246035708&cHash=96818d4943bd602c7947d54b3503cb6f
Proton Technologies
Proton Technologies "Clear Hydrogen'' is a carbon-free, low-cost opportunity for extracting hydrogen using previously expensed infrastructure and known energy deposits. Operating for over 6 years and holding patented technology for the extraction of clean hydrogen whilst sequestering carbon within existing oil wells. Proton Technologies has the experience and technology to effect change on a global scale whilst profiting with purpose. Part of this includes the production of clean hydrogen and generating carbon credits to underpin further investment into the transition from dirty energy sources to sustainable low cost energy solutions.
LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented, "Having been in conversation with the team at Proton Technologies over the past year, we are excited to potentially deliver further opportunities for commercialising Proton's patented technologies. At LocoSoco we get to see a wide range of game changing technologies coming to market that serve to increase the value that we bring to our client base, our partners and future customers who are looking to transition to sustainable alternatives. Clean Hydrogen Energy in my opinion is the future of land, air and sea transportation and the opportunities it presents are on a global scale."
About LocoSoco
LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to economic and environmental sustainability, working within sectors including retail, hospitality, corporate and government organisations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005082/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.