"Roots. -- A Journey to Kochi in Shikoku on Four Yamaha Motorcycles" Published in Web 55mph

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has published "Roots. -- A Journey to Kochi in Shikoku on Four Yamaha Motorcycles" in Web 55mph, an online 21st century version of the original 55mph magazine put out in the 1980s under the concept of "Motorcycle Utopia" and spanned ten volumes.
"Roots." is the second team-up for Web 55mph between photographer Rowland Kirishima and motorcycle journalist Keisuke Kawanishi following their round-trip journey between Portugal and Morocco on the Ténéré 700 published in 2019, entitled "This is Africa!" Kirishima and Kawanishi were joined by two other riders for this trip and all of them shared a mutual longing for the freedom taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic. This grand tour from Tokyo to Kochi, Shikoku, and back last November was to rediscover the draws of motorcycling and the joys of the journey.
