Meet DeadlyScience: The Australian Nonprofit Taking the Podium with Smartsheet's Sponsor X Initiative

The First-of-its-Kind Initiative Shines a Light on Work That Matters at Australian Grand Prix

Australian nonprofit, DeadlyScience, will take part in the Sponsor X initiative led by McLaren Racing sponsor Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work. Starting with the DeadlyScience logo replacing Smartsheet's logo on the McLaren MCL36 race cars at the Australian Grand Prix on 8-10 April, Smartsheet will help raise awareness and donations to benefit DeadlyScience's mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005052/en/

DeadlyScience is a nonprofit that provides remote Australian communities with STEM resources and mentoring. Started after proud Kamilaroi man Corey Tutt discovered that some schools were completely under-resourced, and that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children were discouraged from pursuing STEM because of this, DeadlyScience has since shipped over 20,000 books and STEM resources to over 100 communities across Australia.

"DeadlyScience is a small team with a big mission: to introduce STEM education to kids who have so much potential, but just need someone to believe in them," said Corey Tutt, founder and CEO of DeadlyScience. "It means the world for Smartsheet to donate this sponsorship and believe in the important work we are doing. When the kids see DeadlyScience on the car, they're going to know it represents them."

Sponsor X is reimagining what a sponsorship can do in the name of what Smartsheet believes in: work that matters. The first-of-its-kind initiative in Formula 1 history, Smartsheet will extend the benefits of its partnership with McLaren Racing to put a worthy cause front and center. In addition to logo visibility on McLaren's cars and spotlight posts on social media, the nonprofit will receive perpetual Smartsheet software licenses, consultant hours, and training at no cost to improve teamwork and collaboration so their work can be even more world changing.

Since many nonprofits are so often constrained by resources, Smartsheet also created a free nonprofit template set to help run their programs so they can dedicate more of the funds they raise to their mission.

"Smartsheet has revolutionized how we do business, and now they are doing the same with how they are activating their sponsorship; it's leading edge for Formula 1," said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. "McLaren is proud of the work DeadlyScience is doing to inspire a new generation of scientists. Sponsor X is a bold way of pursuing progress–an idea that resonates with everyone at McLaren."

"Driving meaningful change requires serious commitment, bold action and a platform that anyone can use to make a difference. That's why we launched Sponsor X," said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. "At Smartsheet, we believe in helping create a world where anyone can thrive. Pursuing social progress anchors us in a greater purpose. We are so impressed by the work Corey and DeadlyScience are doing with children all over Australia. They are a remarkable representation of the impact we hope to make when we use our voice and resources to amplify changemakers around the world."

To learn more about DeadlyScience and make a donation, visit deadlyscience.org.au.

Learn more about Smartsheet's commitment to building a platform for change here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet SMAR is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005052/en/