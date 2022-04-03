Dispersive Holdings Announces Version 4.3 Network Fabric, Showcasing New User Experience

Proven technology creates secure high-speed VPN connections that are resilient and simple
Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) space, announced general availability of version 4.3 of its converged cloud-native network fabric. Dispersive's patented battlefield-inspired technology helps enterprises and governments establish active-active multipath VPN connections that are ultra-secure, and highly performant. Dispersive enables highly available mesh connectivity across any user, IoT device, location, or cloud infrastructure that is simple to setup and easy to operate.
The 4.3 release includes a new client with added features for Windows computers, Apple devices and Android smartphones that enhance user experience and productivity. Speed improvements come hand-in-hand with an intuitive look and feel that will simplify life for both end users and network administrators. The web and API-based provisioning tools for the DispersiveCloud™ SaaS offering have been completely re-architected to enable better management that is easier, comprehensive and more granular.
"Customers are struggling with single point security solutions as part of their journey to cloud and looking for a partner-led infrastructure solution that can address a variety of needs," said Justin Knight, Head of PliantCloud™, MSP and Cloud Services Division of Alliance Technology Group, a North American Systems Integrator & IT Solutions/Services company specializing in IT infrastructure, physical & cyber security, storage, systems and networking. "Dispersive's multipath VPN network fabric can enable site-to-site and secure remote access, as well as cloud back-up and recovery use cases. Their zero-touch provisioning approach can enable rapid time-to-value by reducing deployment times and effort."
"With our relentless focus on delighting the customer and user productivity, we believe this release will be a game changer for both Dispersive partners and customers," said Rajiv Pimplaskar, President and CEO, Dispersive. "Our MSP, SI and VAR partners can quickly onboard new customers, be agile and scale their business and market operations faster."
Dispersive 4.3 will be generally available to governments, enterprises and Dispersive partners in May 2022.
About Dispersive Holdings
An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust space, Dispersive delivers the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) vision with a converged cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive's battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any infrastructure or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow on LinkedIn @Dispersive
