B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for Undeclared Egg and Milk in a Limited Number of Boxes of Back to Nature® Cheddalicious® Cheese Flavored Crackers Mistakenly Containing Animal Shaped Crackers

B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6 oz. Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, with a "best by" date of SEP 05 2022, after learning that a limited number of the cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil wrapped pouches of animal shaped crackers, which contain egg and milk, allergens that are not declared on the box label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the animal shaped crackers contained in the recalled boxes. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to egg or milk.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220402005034/en/
Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers package (Photo: Business Wire)
This recall affects only 1,855 cases of the following product, which may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide:
|
Description
|
Consumer UPC #
|
Size
|
Best By Date
|
Back to Nature Cheddalicious
|
8-19898-01491-0
|
6 oz.
|
SEP 05 2022
This recall does not apply to any other "best by" dates, sizes or varieties of Back to Nature products.
No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third party co-packer that produced the product.
B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received a consumer complaint that a foil pouch within a single box of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers contained animal shaped crackers. The third-party co-packer that produces the product inadvertently filled a limited number of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers product boxes with another food company's animal shaped crackers.
Out of an abundance of caution, B&G Foods is recalling all 1,855 cases with this particular "best by" date. Product with this particular "best by" date was shipped and distributed to customer warehouses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at https://backtonaturefoods.com/contact-us.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220402005034/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.