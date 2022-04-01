HOMOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Homology Medicines, Inc. on Behalf of Homology Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Homology Medicines, Inc. ("Homology" or the "Company") FIXX on behalf of Homology stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Homology has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Homology had overstated the efficacy and risk mitigation regarding HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial and a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that Homology would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When the true details entered the market, Homology's stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.

