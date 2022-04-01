NEOGENOMICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NeoGenomics, Inc. on Behalf of NeoGenomics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") NEO on behalf of NeoGenomics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether NeoGenomics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics' Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

