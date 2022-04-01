FCPT to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.
First Quarter Conference call details:
Live conference call: 1 844 200 6205 (domestic) or 1 929 526 1599 (international)
Call Access Code: 688418
Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/749165956
Conference call replay available through July 20, 2022:
1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or 44 204 525 0658 (international)
Replay access code: 824861
The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.
In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10551/fcpt-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-conference-call/ and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Wednesday, April 27.
About FCPT:
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005509/en/
