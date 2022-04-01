ProPetro Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro") PUMP today announced that it will issue its first quarter of 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its first quarter results.
To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro's website, www.propetroservices.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 5730343.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.
