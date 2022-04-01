Korn Ferry Acquires Patina Solutions Group, Inc.

Korn Ferry KFY today announced that it has acquired Patina Solutions Group, Inc.
Patina brings to Korn Ferry substantial interim executive solutions expertise across multiple industry verticals. Patina's vast network of C-suite, top-tier, and professional interim talent spans functional areas of expertise such as finance, operations, legal, human resources, IT and more.
The move greatly accelerates the scale and capabilities of Korn Ferry's current interim executive solutions business.
"This combination presents real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry and our clients looking for the right talent, who are highly agile, with specialized skills and expertise, to help them drive superior performance, including on an interim basis. Patina offers ideal solutions for today's nomadic labor market," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.
"As part of Korn Ferry, Patina will have even more great solutions to offer our clients. Korn Ferry is a leading global organizational consulting firm, with world-class solutions and we look forward to further bolstering our interim executive solutions with them," said Mike Harris, CEO of Patina. "We are thrilled to be joining Korn Ferry and excited for the opportunities ahead."
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry's adjusted earnings.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005031/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.