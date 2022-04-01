First Federal Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors Harmed by Matthew Beasley and Jeffrey Judd's Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Investors encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group and Silver Law Group to protect their rights

Gibbs Law Group and Silver Law Group have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court in Nevada on behalf of investors defrauded by the alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme run by Matthew Beasley, Jeffrey Judd and related entities. According to the investor lawsuit, hundreds of investors in Nevada, Utah and California were lured into personal-injury settlement contracts on the promise of "risk-free," high rates of return. Meanwhile, defendants used investor money for luxury cars, extravagant homes and lavish lifestyles for themselves. This lawsuit seeks to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars in allegedly misappropriated investor funds and demands an accurate accounting of all defendants' accounts. The law firms' investigation continues into additional parties who participated in or otherwise aided the fraud. Investors interested in joining the Matthew Beasley and J&J Ponzi scheme class action lawsuit are encouraged to contact us at 866-941-2677.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FBI is investigating the president of J&J Consulting and J&J Purchasing, Jeffrey Judd, together with Las Vegas attorney Matthew Beasley for defrauding investors through the alleged Ponzi scheme. Although neither have yet been charged with financial crimes, Matthew Beasley has been taken into custody after assaulting an FBI agent in a shootout at his home on March 3, 2022. Soon after, the FBI posted a notice seeking victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme with details that matched investment documents from J&J Consulting.

"We've talked to investors across the country who entrusted their retirement funds, college funds and other savings to this brazen scheme, and we're committed to making them whole," said David Stein of Gibbs Law Group.

"For years, Matt Beasley and Jeffrey Judd funded their luxury lifestyles by preying on the trust new investors had in their friends, fellow church members, and even family members. Our lawsuit is fighting to hold them and others accountable," said Scott Silver of Silver Law Group.

Our law firms frequently represent victims of Ponzi schemes and work together to pursue the responsible parties, including any third parties who aid or assist fraudulent schemes. Investors who would like to speak privately with our financial fraud attorneys to learn more about the class action lawsuit and how to protect their rights should contact us at 866-941-2677 or visit our website.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group is a California-based law firm committed to protecting the rights of investors and consumers nationwide who have been harmed by corporate misconduct. Our award-winning lawyers have achieved landmark recoveries and over a billion dollars for our clients in high-stakes class action and individual cases. Our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including "Top Boutique Law Firm in California," "California Lawyer Attorney of the Year," "Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California," "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar," "Consumer Protection MVP," "Best Lawyers in America," and "Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40."

About Silver Law Group

Silver Law Group is a team of securities lawyers, forensic accountants, and support staff who are dedicated to helping investors recover losses through securities arbitration and litigation. Their attorneys have recovered millions of dollars for investors. Learn more about Silver Law Group at www.securitiesfraudattorneys.com.

The firm is led by Scott Silver, a former Wall Street defense attorney who has been representing customers in securities and investment fraud cases since 2002. Scott is a passionate investor advocate and currently serves as Chair of the Securities and Financial Fraud litigation group of the American Association for Justice. Silver Law Group's attorneys have earned numerous accolades for their work representing investors nationwide, including "Legal Leaders Top Rated Lawyers," "Super Lawyers," and "Florida Legal Elite" awards.

