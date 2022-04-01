Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup's preferred stock as follows:

– 5.350% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, payable May 16, 2022, to holders of record on May 6, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $26.75 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable June 30, 2022, to holders of record on June 17, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable May 16, 2022, to holders of record on May 6, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.300% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series M, payable May 16, 2022, to holders of record on May 6, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.50 for each receipt held.

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series P, payable May 16, 2022, to holders of record on May 6, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable June 10, 2022, to holders of record on May 31, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable May 18, 2022, to holders of record on May 6, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable May 16, 2022, to holders of record on May 6, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

