Mr. Ray Leonard & Ms. Shirley Wang Elected as Directors of Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI, a real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that Mr. Ray Leonard and Ms. Shirley Wang have been elected to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Leonard is a legendary boxer, philanthropist, bestselling author, television personality, and ringside commentator. Since 2013 he has served as President of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation which is committed to funding pediatric diabetes research and helping children live healthier lives. As a prominent and respected figure, Mr. Leonard has done commercial endorsements for numerous companies and appeared in numerous television shows and movies. For over 20 years, he has also been in demand as a motivational speaker. His boxing career includes an Olympic Gold Medal in 1976, six world titles in five weight classes and induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Ms. Wang is the founder of Plastpro Inc., a fiberglass door manufacturing company, and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since 1994. Prior to her career as an entrepreneur, Ms. Wang held executive and sales positions at Citicorp and J. Walter Thompson Advertising. Ms. Wang is on the board of Preferred Bank, a NASDAQ listed corporate bank and serves as a trustee on the Columbia University Board of Trustees. Ms. Wang holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California Los Angeles and a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia University.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.

