The Manitowoc Company Statement about Its Business in Russia

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW (the "Company" or "Manitowoc"), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it has been curtailing its operations in Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and stopped taking new crane orders. With roughly 20 local employees, sales to Russia were less than two percent of total sales in 2021. Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. commented, "While doing our best to support our local team members, we have and will continue to comply with all sanctions and conduct our business in accordance with all applicable laws. The safety and well-being of our employees and their families are our top priorities."

