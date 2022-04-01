BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 2, 2022

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation BKCC ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter 2022 on Monday, May 2, 2022 before the opening of the financial markets.
BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, May 2, 2022 to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company's first quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.
Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (888) 220-8451 or from outside the United States, +1(313) 209-6544, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 7408737). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com. This teleconference can also be accessed using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Firefox via this link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Once clicked-on, please enter your information to be connected. Please note that the link becomes active fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 and ending at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (888) 203-1112 and callers from outside the United States should dial +1(719) 457-0820 and enter the Conference ID Number 7408737. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.
About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.
The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.
Available Information
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.
