BMW of North America Reports Q1 2022 U.S. Sales Results.

BMW Sales Increase 3.2% vs Q1 2021.

U.S.-Built BMW X Models Account for 57% of Q1 Sales.

MINI Sales Increase 9.4% vs Q1 2021.

BMW of North America today reported Q1 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand

In the first quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 73,714 vehicles, a 3.2% increase from the 71,433 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2021. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles built at the company's U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina (X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7) performed particularly well in Q1, accounting for 57% of total sales.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 6,876 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.4% vs the 6,285 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2021.

BMW has already celebrated several milestones in the first quarter of the year, including the world premiere of the fully electric BMW iX M60 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and the debut of the newly updated BMW 8 Series at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. The all-new, fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4 also began arriving in showrooms during the latter part of the quarter.

"2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for BMW in the U.S.," said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. "As we continue to manage through the headwinds caused by ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, I'm happy to say that we've been able carry the sales momentum of 2021 into the new year. We've also successfully launched two new electric vehicles, which are perfect for the U.S. market and, with more fully electric models coming later this year, you can already see our company's electrification strategy taking shape."

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2022.

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % YTD 2022 YTD 2021 % i3 9 340 -97.0% 9 340 -97.0% i8 4 8 -50.0% 4 8 -50.0% 2 Series 4,024 5,307 -24.2% 4,024 5,307 -24.2% 3 Series 8,156 9,426 -13.5% 8,156 9,426 -13.5% 4 Series 7,379 4,785 54.2% 7,379 4,785 54.2% 5 Series 5,645 6,433 -12.2% 5,645 6,433 -12.2% 6 Series 0 41 -100.0% 0 41 -100.0% 7 Series 1,498 1,920 -22.0% 1,498 1,920 -22.0% 8 Series 1,401 1,502 -6.7% 1,401 1,502 -6.7% Z4 279 195 43.1% 279 195 43.1% X1 2,203 3,968 -44.5% 2,203 3,968 -44.5% X2 835 1,337 -37.5% 835 1,337 -37.5% BMW passenger cars 31,433 35,262 -10.9% 31,433 35,262 -10.9% X3 13,941 14,988 -7.0% 13,941 14,988 -7.0% X4 2,286 1,682 35.9% 2,286 1,682 35.9% X5 16,477 12,700 29.7% 16,477 12,700 29.7% X6 2,768 2,038 35.8% 2,768 2,038 35.8% X7 6,462 4,763 35.7% 6,462 4,763 35.7% iX 347 0 0.0% 347 0 0.0% BMW light trucks 42,281 36,171 16.9% 42,281 36,171 16.9% BMW brand 73,714 71,433 3.2% 73,714 71,433 3.2% Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door 1,843 1,772 4.0% 1,843 1,772 4.0% Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door 723 1,032 -29.9% 723 1,032 -29.9% Cooper /S Convertible 736 810 -9.1% 736 810 -9.1% Cooper /S Clubman 577 509 13.4% 577 509 13.4% Countryman 2,997 2,162 38.6% 2,997 2,162 38.6% MINI brand 6,876 6,285 9.4% 6,876 6,285 9.4% TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC 80,590 77,718 3.7% 80,590 77,718 3.7%

The sales reported in today's figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today's Q1 2022 report occurred between January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

About BMW North America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 107 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

