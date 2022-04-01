Metropolitan General Manager Issues Statement on California's Final, Alarming Snowpack Survey

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the California Department of Water Resources' final snowpack survey of the season:
"Today's snowpack survey offers yet another troublesome indication of the state's extreme drought conditions. California depends on January, February and March to provide the precipitation we need for the year, but this year, these months were the driest in recorded history. We face serious challenges as our state and local reservoirs continue to drop and we need all Southern Californians to immediately reduce their water use.
"Increased conservation is especially critical in communities that depend on the limited supplies from the State Water Project, including areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. If these communities don't significantly and immediately cut back their water use, they face major shortages in available water supplies, particularly for outdoor use, as soon as this summer.
"In addition to our conservation efforts, we also are working hard with our partners to make the needed investments in our infrastructure to ensure our region is more resilient to drought and the long-term impacts of climate change."
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provides water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
