The Fallon Company Celebrates Grand Opening of 301 Hillsborough at Raleigh Crossing

Dynamic addition to downtown skyline is Fallon's first Raleigh-based project; Celebration marked by internationally recognized dance company BANDALOOP performance

The Fallon Company, a leading national real estate development firm, today celebrated a major milestone at Raleigh Crossing, its first mixed-use development in the Raleigh, N.C., market, with the grand opening of 301 Hillsborough. The 19-story Class A office tower features 280,000 square feet of premier office space and 12,000 square feet of ground floor retail in the center of Raleigh's thriving downtown district.

301 Hillsborough, a joint venture between The Fallon Company and Barings, represents phase one of Raleigh Crossing, which will become a nexus of Raleigh's office and residential activity. 301 Hillsborough will house the global headquarters of software firm Pendo and the Raleigh office of AMLaw100 law firm Nelson Mullins, amongst others.

Leaders representing Raleigh's government, civic and business communities were onsite for the event, which featured remarks from Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, The Fallon Company Chairman Joseph F. Fallon and The Fallon Company Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallon, each of whom addressed the importance of Raleigh Crossing.

"Downtown Raleigh continues to evolve into a dynamic, energetic neighborhood that reflects the city's unique and diverse community," said Mayor Baldwin. "The Fallon Company understands the key needs of our growing market and has delivered a next-generation commercial landmark to the thriving downtown districts, attracting premier local and national brands that will positively impact the Triangle Region by bringing jobs and economic development."

"For more than 25 years, The Fallon Company has enhanced urban communities by delivering innovative projects that enliven neighborhoods with live-work-and-play environments and we're proud to continue that tradition as we open the doors of 301 Hillsborough," said Joseph Fallon. "Our state-of-the-art new office tower augments the Raleigh skyline and is designed to attract top businesses and talent that will help fuel the City of Oaks' continued growth."

To cap off the celebration, BANDALOOP, an internationally renowned vertical dance company, performed a series of sky-high original dances featuring intricate choreography and musical accompaniment on 301 Hillsborough's glass façade.

"The opening of 301 Hillsborough at Raleigh Crossing represents an important milestone for placemaking in the heart of Raleigh and we're appreciative of continued collaboration with the City, the community and our many partners who have contributed to the delivery of this premier office tower," said Michael Fallon. "Today's celebration demonstrated the vibrancy of Raleigh's downtown districts and we're looking forward to the continued development of Raleigh Crossing as a signature destination for everyone connected to the community."

Designed by Raleigh-based architect Duda|Paine Architects, 301 Hillsborough's central location, accessibility and best-in-class amenities set new standards for the modern workplace and provide unparalleled opportunities for tenants to attract talent. The office tower, which was recognized as the Top Office Space in the 2022 SPACE Awards: Top Development Awards by the Triangle Business Journal, includes a ninth-floor sky park, a bike concierge and ample bike storage, a modern fitness studio and a pedestrian-oriented streetscape. The Fallon Company received Fitwel 2 Star certification for its commitment to workplace health and wellness, and is pursuing LEED Gold certification for sustainability.

Located conveniently at the center of Raleigh's downtown districts, Raleigh Crossing will offer a mix of commercial and residential options. The mixed-use site will provide residents, tenants and visitors with access to myriad green spaces, parking, a diverse array of stores, bars, coffee shops and award-winning restaurants, as well as Raleigh's growing cultural ecosystem.

About The Fallon Company

The Fallon Company is a privately held commercial real estate owner and developer. Founded in 1993, the Fallon Company has developed over $6 billion in real estate, representing more than six million square feet of property. Over the course of nearly 30 years, the Fallon Company has earned a reputation as one of the premier developers of transformational, urban mixed-use environments in the Eastern United States. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Nashville.

About Barings

Barings is a $391+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021

