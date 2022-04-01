Forester Capital Enters into Strategic Partnership with Jonathan Goldberg of Hallstatt Advisors

Forester Capital, an alternative investment platform, has launched a strategic partnership with Jonathan Goldberg of Hallstatt Advisors L.P. Goldberg will employ a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing in industrial and industrial-related companies in transformation.

Jonathan has deep industry experience as both a senior investor and as a portfolio manager and has distinguished himself with a strong track record investing across industrial, cyclical, and adjacent industries.

"Jonathan Goldberg has deep experience in industrials, materials, and adjacent sectors and is uniquely suited to take advantage of opportunities created by paradigm shifts across the industrials value chain," said Trent Carmichael, founder and managing principal of Forester Capital. "We believe that the ongoing transformation in the industrial complex creates a multi-decade opportunity and partnering with Jonathan helps us approach the opportunity from a position of strength."

Prior to launching Hallstatt, Goldberg was a partner at Highline Capital Management, where he served as the Industrials Sector Head and Co-PM of Highline Select. In addition to deep investment experience, Jonathan started his career with a strong foundation in business strategy at McKinsey & Company.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Forester," said Goldberg. "Their culture of transparency and their emphasis on putting the investor first resonates strongly with me and aligns closely with the culture at Hallstatt. I look forward to a long and productive relationship that will greatly benefit all of Hallstatt's investors."

Since late 2017, Forester has participated in general partner economics through revenue share participation in a select group of experienced managers that are now running their own firms. These strategic partnerships provide investors access to investment talent and general partner economics with the backing of an institutional platform. Through this program, Forester provides initial seed and acceleration capital as well as operational support and strategic guidance. Since 2000, Forester has been sourcing and investing in experienced investors early in the life cycle of their businesses. Currently, Forester has 13 strategic investments with close to $650 million deployed in this strategy.

About Forester Capital

Forester Capital, L.L.C. is a $1.5 billion Alternative Investment Platform and has generated $2.1 billion in profits for investors since inception. Investors participate through Forester's advisory programs, private equity structured revenue share funds, commingled funds, direct co-investments, and capacity rights options. Forester has the unique opportunity to make strategic investments with seasoned, successful managers who are starting, or have recently started, their own firms. Forester currently has strategic revenue sharing investments with 13 managers.

Founded in 1999, Forester Capital has been led by Managing Principal Trent Carmichael. Prior to founding Forester Capital, Mr. Carmichael was an analyst at Tiger Management. Forester Capital is located in Stamford, CT.

About Hallstatt Advisors L.P.

Hallstatt is a private investment partnership that makes concentrated, long-term investments in industrial and industrial-related companies undergoing a transformation. This includes businesses experiencing paradigm shifts in infrastructure, re-shoring, supply chain structuring, electrification, industrial automation/robotics, and decarbonization. Hallstatt is located in New York, NY.

