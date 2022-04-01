Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at Credit Suisse Healthcare REIT Summit

Ventas, Inc. VTR ("Ventas" or the "Company") announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at the Credit Suisse Healthcare REIT Summit (the "Credit Suisse Summit") on April 5, 2022.
Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Credit Suisse Summit will be available on the Company's website the morning of April 5, 2022. These materials will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.
