SentinelOne Leads MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® with 100% Prevention, Detection, and Highest Scores

Singularity XDR Leads for Third Consecutive Year Delivering Superior Visibility and Automation
SentinelOne S, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, released its results from the fourth round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® evaluations. SentinelOne is the only vendor to score highest among analytic detections for three consecutive years. Out of the 30 vendors evaluated, SentinelOne's Singularity XDR achieved 100% prevention, 100% detection, the highest analytic coverage (108/109), and zero detection delays, demonstrating the platform's ability to autonomously combat against the most sophisticated threat actors.
The fourth round of MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations evaluated vendors' ability to protect against advanced attack techniques including Wizard Spider and Sandworm. Key MITRE evaluation results include:
- 100% Prevention Across Operating Systems: Security teams demand technology that matches the rapid pace at which adversaries operate. SentinelOne Singularity XDR determines the precise moment when malicious activity occurs and takes autonomous action to stop and remediate threats, all without human intervention.
- High-Quality Analytic Detections Create Context: There aren't enough skilled cybersecurity professionals to combat the attack landscape alert by alert. SentinelOne Singularity XDR provides real-time correlation and context to minimize alert fatigue, empowering security analysts to turn data into stories, and stories into context.
- Full Visibility with Zero Detection Delays: With a comprehensive view of the entire enterprise, SentinelOne Singularity XDR outperformed without any delayed detections, minimizing dwell time through automation.
- Stand Out Simplicity: SentinelOne Singularity XDR summarized two days of testing into nine campaign level console alerts, showcasing the platform's ability to correlate, contextualize, and alleviate SOC burdens with machine speed.
"Singularity XDR platform pushes the boundaries of autonomous technology to stop today's most sophisticated cyber threats," said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. "Deploying solutions that keep enterprises one step ahead of attackers and address threats in real-time is critical for today's threat landscape. Achieving 100% prevention, 100% detection, the highest analytic coverage, and zero detection delays in this year's Wizard Spider and Sandworm MITRE assessment validates our ability to provide autonomous security across the enterprise."
SentinelOne was one of the first endpoint companies to correlate alerts in-product with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, embrace the MITRE ATT&CK Endpoint Protection Product Evaluation, and incorporate the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the new threat hunting standard. As a leader across MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations for the third consecutive year, SentinelOne is committed to providing immediate and enriched threat context and visibility within the MITRE framework.
To learn more about SentinelOne's results on the fourth round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® evaluations, visit: https://www.sentinelone.com/lp/mitre/
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005468/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.