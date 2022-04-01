Westwater Resources Commends President Biden's Decision to Invoke the Defense Production Act

Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR, a battery-grade, natural graphite development company ("Westwater" or "the Company"), commends President Biden for signing a Presidential Determination to invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage domestic production of critical materials for large capacity batteries for electric vehicles and clean energy storage. The President's decision is part of a broader set of initiatives to address rising energy prices and help the United States meet its climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a target date of 2035 for a clean domestic power grid.

On March 31, 2022, the President announced via Twitter:

"Today, I am issuing a directive to strengthen our clean energy economy. To use the Defense Production Act to secure American supply chains for the critical materials that go into batteries for electric vehicles and storage of renewable energy."

The Defense Production Act (DPA) is the primary source of presidential authorities to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services from the U.S. industrial base needed to promote the national defense. DPA authorities include protection or restoration of critical infrastructure.

The United States is 100 percent dependent on imports for battery-grade graphite, which is currently the primary anode material in the Lithium-ion batteries powering smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles. Those batteries also store power generated from intermittent renewable energy sources. Westwater is continuing construction activities on Phase I of the Kellyton graphite processing plant near Kellyton, Alabama, which will purify natural graphite concentrates into battery-grade materials.

Westwater's Coosa graphite deposit in Coosa County, Alabama is a significant graphite property in the continental United States, and the Company is currently conducting an exploration program on the deposit, with the expectation to develop the deposit to supply natural flake graphite for processing into battery-grade graphite for all types of batteries.

"The President's order could open new opportunities for the Company," said Chad Potter President and CEO of Westwater. "We are in the construction phase of our Kellyton graphite processing plant. The United States is heavily dependent on imports of graphite, especially from China. We are proud to have a domestic graphite project in Alabama and in the United States."

"Westwater will support the government's efforts and will work to ensure the White House remains aware of the importance of battery grade graphite, of the importance of graphite to the nation's security, and how the Company's Kellyton graphite processing plant and its Coosa graphite deposit fit into the Country's critical minerals equation," Mr. Potter concluded.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

