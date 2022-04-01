Seasoned Healthcare Marketing Executives Susan Johnson and Stephen O'Dea Join dentsu health

Reinforcing the Client and Human-Centric Approach to Healthcare Marketing

Dentsu Health today announced the appointment of healthcare marketing industry veteran Susan Johnson, as SVP, Integrated Client Director, and Stephen O'Dea, as VP, Global Health Media. Susan and Stephen's appointments followed a series of high-profile recruitments at dentsu health since its launch last year.

In this role, Susan will be leading the end-to-end service delivery and development for dentsu health's integrated clients globally. Before joining dentsu health, Susan served as SVP, Customer Engagement at Outcome Health where her team fostered the relationships with the largest health systems utilizing the Point of Care platform. Prior to her time at Outcome Health, she held various roles at Publicis Health including SVP, Worldwide Accounts, functioning as a Global Client Partner for one of the largest health clients at Publicis. She started at Publicis working on the Contract Sales Organization side and was integral in the growth of Touchpoint Solutions in Publicis, helping to grow the company from $38m in 2007 to over $250 million when she moved into the Global Partner role. Susan began her career in the pharmaceutical industry, spending over 13 years at Wyeth (Pfizer) in various roles. She spent time in CRM, data and analytics, fleet services, Payor Marketing and Account Management. Susan takes pride in the fact that each step of her career has brought her closer to the patient, building solutions that directly impact patients' lives, from the waiting room to the treatment room and to their homes.

"Susan has vast experience in working with the sales team internally and clients externally. Her intense client-focus stems from having sat at the other side of the table," said Matt McNally, global president of dentsu health.

