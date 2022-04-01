Seasoned Healthcare Marketing Executives Susan Johnson and Stephen O'Dea Join dentsu health

Reinforcing the Client and Human-Centric Approach to Healthcare Marketing
Dentsu Health today announced the appointment of healthcare marketing industry veteran Susan Johnson, as SVP, Integrated Client Director, and Stephen O'Dea, as VP, Global Health Media. Susan and Stephen's appointments followed a series of high-profile recruitments at dentsu health since its launch last year.
In this role, Susan will be leading the end-to-end service delivery and development for dentsu health's integrated clients globally. Before joining dentsu health, Susan served as SVP, Customer Engagement at Outcome Health where her team fostered the relationships with the largest health systems utilizing the Point of Care platform. Prior to her time at Outcome Health, she held various roles at Publicis Health including SVP, Worldwide Accounts, functioning as a Global Client Partner for one of the largest health clients at Publicis. She started at Publicis working on the Contract Sales Organization side and was integral in the growth of Touchpoint Solutions in Publicis, helping to grow the company from $38m in 2007 to over $250 million when she moved into the Global Partner role. Susan began her career in the pharmaceutical industry, spending over 13 years at Wyeth (Pfizer) in various roles. She spent time in CRM, data and analytics, fleet services, Payor Marketing and Account Management. Susan takes pride in the fact that each step of her career has brought her closer to the patient, building solutions that directly impact patients' lives, from the waiting room to the treatment room and to their homes.
"Susan has vast experience in working with the sales team internally and clients externally. Her intense client-focus stems from having sat at the other side of the table," said Matt McNally, global president of dentsu health.
About dentsu health
Dentsu health is transforming the healthcare agency services model through a global teaming platform of 2,000+ experts. Across our global agency brands, specialist agencies and open ecosystem of external partners, we specialize in health, wellness and pharmaceutical marketing.
Dentsu health unites leadership in data and technology with a deep understanding of the emotional territory of healthcare. We equip brands to connect with the right audience at the right moment, but always with ideas that speak to the heart.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005440/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.