Fiserv Completes Acquisition of Finxact

Fiserv, Inc. FISV, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Finxact.
"Together with Finxact, we are accelerating the ability for fintechs and financial institutions to deliver differentiated digital banking experiences to their customers," said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "We welcome the Finxact team to Fiserv as we focus on our shared commitment of innovating to create value for our clients."
About Finxact
Finxact, Inc. is led by pioneers in banking that have developed the industry's leading next-gen core banking platform. The Finxact solution is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.finxact.com.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. FISV aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
