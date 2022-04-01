Gibbs Law Group Investigates Legal Claims on Behalf of San Jose State University (SJSU) Students Involving Scott Shaw Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Criminal Charges Recently Filed Against the Former Director of Sports Medicine for Sexually Assaulting Female Student-Athletes

Gibbs Law Group is investigating legal claims on behalf of current and former San Jose State University (SJSU) students who may have been subject to sexual abuse or sexual misconduct. On March 10, 2022, federal prosecutors charged Scott Shaw with civil rights violations for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with female student-athletes under the guise of treating them for their injuries. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Scott Shaw San Jose State Sexual Misconduct Class Action Lawsuit.

Our team of trauma-informed legal advocates and attorneys are investigating these abuses, and reviewing potential claims on behalf of SJSU students who were treated by Scott Shaw at San Jose State University. We are here to help survivors seek justice, and are committed to ensuring nothing like this happens to students in the future. For a free, confidential consultation, please contact our team at 866-781-0986 or on our website.

On March 10, 2022, federal prosecutors filed charges alleging that between 2017 and 2020, Shaw "violated the civil rights of four students who played on women's athletics teams by touching their breasts and buttocks without their consent and without a legitimate purpose."

Scott Shaw had been employed at SJSU for nearly 14 years. Last year, a federal investigation found that for more than a decade, SJSU failed to respond to complaints from female student-athletes about Shaw. The DOJ also found the university conducted an inadequate investigation in 2009 and that it retaliated against two employees who tried to alert school officials about concerns with Shaw. In November 2021, San Jose State University agreed to pay $5 million to 15 former student athletes who were allegedly sexually abused or harassed at SJSU by Scott Shaw, but it is believed that many more students were affected; Scott Shaw treated over 1,000 female athletes at the University.

"San Jose State had a duty to protect its students, and it failed," said Micha Star Liberty, a sexual assault lawyer, Of Counsel to Gibbs Law Group. "The University put students in harm's way, and it must be held accountable for the damage it caused, and trauma that so many students were forced to endure. These ongoing incidents of sexual misconduct were egregious, and completely preventable had the University acted appropriately."

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group's award-winning sexual assault attorneys represent survivors across the country. Our team is committed to empowering sexual assault survivors to regain control, achieve justice and begin to heal. Sexual assault attorney Micha Star Liberty is a nationally recognized trial attorney with more than 20 years of experience representing individuals who have been injured or abused, including survivors of sexual abuse. We have the resources, experience, and skill to fight for survivors of sexual assault. Our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including "Top Women Lawyers in California," "Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California," "Top Boutique Law Firm in California," "Best Lawyers in America," and "Class Action Practice Group of the Year."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005415/en/