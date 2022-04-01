Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Welcomes New General Manager to its Critical Power Solutions Division

Mitsubishi Electric is pleased to announce John Campion as its new General Manager for the Critical Power Solutions Division (CPSD) of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. (MEPPI). John will take over leadership of this division — formerly operating as the Uninterruptible Power Supplies Division — following the promotion of Tricia Breeger to President of MEPPI. The leadership change and name change will be effective April 1, 2022.

John joined MEPPI as a Deputy General Manager in July 2021 following his work at McKinsey & Company as a Management Consultant. Prior to his role at McKinsey, John served as a US Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer. He holds a Bachelor's degree from the US Naval Academy and Master's degrees from the London School of Economics, Peking University, and Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business.

Leading up to its new leadership and new division name, MEPPI's Critical Power Solutions Division has expanded its presence and North American market share, particularly within hyperscale, cloud, and colocation data centers. This growth has been driven by increased uninterruptible power supply and battery system expertise and more localized testing capabilities, supplemented by a customer-centric sales strategy. The division is also moving into new market verticals, launching IT Cooling products, services, and complete solutions for the growing Edge data center market. MEPPI CPSD expects to continue its robust growth by delivering critical power and cooling systems with the highest levels of reliability and efficiency, backed by highly skilled and responsive service.

"The re-naming of our division emphasizes the mission critical nature of our business and the customized solutions we provide to address our customers' most pressing challenges. While our name has changed, our number one goal remains the same — creating customer value with the most reliable products, systems, and service solutions in the industry," stated John Campion, General Manager.

About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Critical Power Solutions Division

Since 1964, Mitsubishi Electric has manufactured precision-engineered, high-quality uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) to protect its customers' mission-critical equipment during times of power instability. Mitsubishi Electric leads the industry in design, manufacturing, and servicing, environmentally friendly UPS systems to extend uptime, prevent data loss and protect against power surges. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products' Critical Power Solutions Division offers systems in both single- and multi-module configurations and a broad range of kVA capacities. Visit www.MitsubishiCritical.com for more information.

In addition to uninterruptible power supplies, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies' principal businesses include semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, elevators and escalators, factory automation products and services, heating and cooling products, electric utility products, and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have roughly 31 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With over 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment.

