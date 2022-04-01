Taking a Portable Generator Camping? Follow These Safety Tips.

Even in wide-open spaces, safe operation is required to prevent CO exposure
Off-grid camping is becoming more popular, as travelers eschew traditional pay-to-stay campsites and RV parks for public lands like Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property or other off-the-beaten path accommodations. Sometimes called "boondocking" or "dispersed camping," this type of camping requires a campsite to be self-sustaining, relying on no public utilities for water, sewer, and power.
This is why portable generators are so popular with off-grid campers, as they can power refrigerators, TVs, stoves, and lights when away from shore power, bringing all the comforts of home to nature's wide open spaces. But even in these rustic settings, portable generator users still need to be aware of basic safety. The Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) warns that misuse of portable generators can result in exposure to dangerous – even deadly – carbon monoxide (CO).
The safety rules are simple, but they could save a life. Always read the operator's manual first. Be sure to choose portable generators with automatic CO shutoff systems that meet ANSI/PGMA G300-2018 standard requirements. Keep the generator outside and far away from doors and openings. Always position the generator so fumes are pointed away from your RV, truck/car, trailer, tent, and people. Always be aware of your neighbors and keep fumes pointed away from them, too.
Also, know the symptoms of CO poisoning. They include headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, and shortness of breath. If you feel symptoms, leave the area right away.
For more information, a campground safety fact sheet is available on PGMA's dedicated safety website, https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/.
About PGMA
The Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) is a trade association that seeks to develop and influence safety and performance standards for our industry's products. PGMA members include major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America. www.pgmaonline.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005416/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.