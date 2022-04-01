Global Upholstered Furniture Market (2022 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Upholstered Furniture Market by Type, by Price Range, by End Use and by Distribution Channel - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Upholstered Furniture Market size was valued at $48.50 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $78.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022-2030.
Among the global furniture industry, upholstered furniture is one of the fastest growing segments. Also, significant increase in purchasing power of consumers has primarily led to the development of this market. Moreover, this type of furniture may be stationary or movable, made with cushions and is stuffed or filled in whole or in part which is hidden/concealed by fabric or any of the other covering.
Growth of the upholstered furniture market is mainly driven by a number of factors such as increased import and export of luxury & comfortable wooden furniture among the countries, need of less capital investment for an upholstered furniture factory and proliferation of e-commerce or online shopping industry. In addition, the government of various developing and developed countries are also investing in infrastructure development to enable the economic development of the nation. Which in turn is further fueling the market growth.
For instance, China has formulated 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a well-calibrated layout for the development of new infrastructure to boost domestic demand, economic transformation, and growth sustainability. In addition to this, the country has planned $30 billion investment in Tibet to ramp up the infrastructure in next five years. Such infrastructure development plans are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the upholstered furniture market in the future.
However, lack of skilled labor and uncertain economic environment may hamper growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in demand for space saving and intelligent furniture is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments
Upholstered Furniture Market- By Type
- Chair
- Sofas
- Tables
- Beds
- Other Types
Upholstered Furniture Market-By End Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Restaurant
- Luxury Hotels
- Office Spaces
Upholstered Furniture Market -By Price Range
- Mass
- Premium
Upholstered Furniture Market- By Distribution Channel
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Others
Upholstered Furniture Market- By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Remaining countries
Companies Mentioned
- Rowe Furniture
- England Furniture Incorporated
- DFS Furniture Plc
- Norwalk Furniture
- Inter Ikea Group
- Lee Industries
- Hooker Furniture
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Mayo Manufacturing Corp
- Palliser Furniture Upholstery Ltd
- Bassett Furniture Industries Inc
- American Furniture Manufacturing
- Zoy Furniture
- Ekornes ASA
- Sherrill Furniture
