Global Upholstered Furniture Market (2022 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Upholstered Furniture Market size was valued at $48.50 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $78.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022-2030.

Among the global furniture industry, upholstered furniture is one of the fastest growing segments. Also, significant increase in purchasing power of consumers has primarily led to the development of this market. Moreover, this type of furniture may be stationary or movable, made with cushions and is stuffed or filled in whole or in part which is hidden/concealed by fabric or any of the other covering.

Growth of the upholstered furniture market is mainly driven by a number of factors such as increased import and export of luxury & comfortable wooden furniture among the countries, need of less capital investment for an upholstered furniture factory and proliferation of e-commerce or online shopping industry. In addition, the government of various developing and developed countries are also investing in infrastructure development to enable the economic development of the nation. Which in turn is further fueling the market growth.

For instance, China has formulated 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a well-calibrated layout for the development of new infrastructure to boost domestic demand, economic transformation, and growth sustainability. In addition to this, the country has planned $30 billion investment in Tibet to ramp up the infrastructure in next five years. Such infrastructure development plans are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the upholstered furniture market in the future.

However, lack of skilled labor and uncertain economic environment may hamper growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in demand for space saving and intelligent furniture is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

Upholstered Furniture Market- By Type

Chair

Sofas

Tables

Beds

Other Types

Upholstered Furniture Market-By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Restaurant

Luxury Hotels

Office Spaces

Upholstered Furniture Market -By Price Range

Mass

Premium

Upholstered Furniture Market- By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Upholstered Furniture Market- By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Remaining countries

Companies Mentioned

Rowe Furniture

England Furniture Incorporated

DFS Furniture Plc

Norwalk Furniture

Inter Ikea Group

Lee Industries

Hooker Furniture

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Mayo Manufacturing Corp

Palliser Furniture Upholstery Ltd

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc

American Furniture Manufacturing

Zoy Furniture

Ekornes ASA

Sherrill Furniture

