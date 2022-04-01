Worldwide Surgical Sutures Industry to 2028 - Nanofiber Yarn-Based Sutures Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Surgical Sutures Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report puts forth that the global surgical sutures market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecasted phase 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Ams Group)

B Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Corza Medical

Demetech Corporation

Ethicon Incorporated (Johnson & Johnson)

Internacional Farmaceutica Sa De Cv

Lotus Surgicals

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Incorporated

The increasing number of surgeries and enhanced availability of surgical sutures are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing to the surgical sutures market's growth. On the other hand, the availability of alternate wound care treatments is hindering this growth process. However, the emergence of nanofiber yarn-based sutures, preference for stitchless sutures over conventional sutures, and the rising development of smart sutures are creating lucrative opportunities for development.

The global market for surgical sutures covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest market for surgical sutures globally, and is expected to continue its lead in the forthcoming years. According to industry sources, every year, an estimated 48.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures are performed in the United States. The growth in such procedures is contributing to the development of the surgical sutures market in the region. Moreover, it is also home to companies operating in this field. The presence of such key players in North America has strengthened the growth of the surgical sutures market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Surgical Sutures Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Human Tendon-Based Surgical Sutures

2.2.2. Utilizing Barbed Sutures for Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Divestitures

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.7.2. Increased Availability of Surgical Sutures

2.7.3. Growing Number of Surgeries

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Availability of Alternative Wound Care Treatments

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Nanofiber Yarn-Based Sutures

2.9.2. Rising Development of Smart Sutures

2.9.3. Preference for Stitchless Sutures Over Conventional Sutures

3. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Sutures

3.1.1. Absorbable Sutures

3.1.1.1. Synthetic Sutures

3.1.1.1.1. Vicryl Sutures

3.1.1.1.2. Monocryl Sutures

3.1.1.1.3. Polydioxanone Sutures

3.1.1.1.4. Polyglycolic Sutures

3.1.1.1.5. Other Synthetic Sutures

3.1.1.2. Natural Sutures

3.1.2. Non-Absorbable Sutures

3.1.2.1. Stainless Steel Sutures

3.1.2.2. Nylon Sutures

3.1.2.3. Prolene Sutures

3.1.2.4. Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

3.2. Automated Suturing Device

4. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Monofilament

4.2. Multifilament

5. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Cardiovascular Surgery

5.2. General Surgery

5.3. Gynecology Surgery

5.4. Orthopedic Surgery

5.5. Ophthalmic Surgery

5.6. Other Applications

6. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Ams Group)

7.2. B Braun Melsungen AG

7.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4. Conmed Corporation

7.5. Corza Medical

7.6. Demetech Corporation

7.7. Ethicon Inc (Johnson &)

7.8. Internacional Farmaceutica Sa De Cv

7.9. Lotus Surgicals

7.10. Medtronic plc

7.11. Smith & Nephew plc

7.12. Stryker Corporation

7.13. Teleflex Incorporated

7.14. Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd

7.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2aoxj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005412/en/