Worldwide Surgical Sutures Industry to 2028 - Nanofiber Yarn-Based Sutures Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Surgical Sutures Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report puts forth that the global surgical sutures market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecasted phase 2022-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Ams Group)
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Conmed Corporation
- Corza Medical
- Demetech Corporation
- Ethicon Incorporated (Johnson & Johnson)
- Internacional Farmaceutica Sa De Cv
- Lotus Surgicals
- Medtronic plc
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Incorporated
The increasing number of surgeries and enhanced availability of surgical sutures are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing to the surgical sutures market's growth. On the other hand, the availability of alternate wound care treatments is hindering this growth process. However, the emergence of nanofiber yarn-based sutures, preference for stitchless sutures over conventional sutures, and the rising development of smart sutures are creating lucrative opportunities for development.
The global market for surgical sutures covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America is the largest market for surgical sutures globally, and is expected to continue its lead in the forthcoming years. According to industry sources, every year, an estimated 48.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures are performed in the United States. The growth in such procedures is contributing to the development of the surgical sutures market in the region. Moreover, it is also home to companies operating in this field. The presence of such key players in North America has strengthened the growth of the surgical sutures market in North America.
