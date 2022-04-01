ZT Corporate Celebrates 25 Years of Success and Growth in Private Equity

Company kicks off anniversary year with special proclamation from City of Houston, community commitments, commemorative logo and marquee gala

ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, today announced the launch of a year-long celebration in honor of the company's 25th anniversary. Founded on April 1, 1997, ZT Corporate has grown from a Houston-based private equity firm that began with a single healthcare investment into a flourishing, tri-coastal business with an enterprise value of over $1 billion.

"I am incredibly humbled to celebrate this important milestone that means so much to me personally," said Taseer Badar, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate. "This achievement would not be possible without the hustle, hard work and dedication of everyone, past and present, on my team. Over the last 25 years, we have committed ourselves to creating value and pursuing opportunities to generate exceptional returns for our stakeholders. I started this company driven by entrepreneurial spirit and believe this is what has led us to push boundaries and expand our portfolio to what it is today."

A legacy driven by constant innovation

ZT Corporate originated in 1997 with Badar's vision to create a company that embodied his key values: a strong passion for the customer, constant innovation, winning selfless attitude, and sharp focus on execution. He set out to create a firm that offered unique investor-owner opportunities to his clients.

Today, the company has a diverse and dynamic investment portfolio – that it owns and operates – primarily in the healthcare and automotive sectors. Its flagship operations include Altus Community Healthcare, a multi-disciplinary healthcare services provider; ZT Motors, an automotive portfolio focused on acquiring and operating auto dealerships across the United States; and ZT Financial Services, the firm's wealth management arm. ZT Corporate has grown into a $600+ million business adding 50 plus individual businesses to its portfolio.

Commitment to Houston roots

To commemorate the occasion, the City of Houston has officially declared April 1, 2022, as ZT Corporate Day in Houston, Texas. While the company has expanded to offices in New York and Los Angeles, Houston remains the company's headquarters. ZT Corporate has healthcare operations and automotive dealerships across the city and is proud to employ a workforce of more than 3,000 across the United States. Through the Altus Foundation, they have given more than $10 million to the greater Houston area as part of community initiatives.

Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, said, "ZT Corporate has such a rich and long history in Houston, making it one of the greatest cities to live and work. ZT Corporate is a vital asset to our citizens as a long-time local employer and has positively affected many lives through their healthcare organizations and philanthropic efforts. As a city, we are grateful for Taseer's leadership and look forward to a continued partnership with the company for years to come."

A year brimming with evolution and celebration

In true ZT Corporate fashion, the company will commemorate the year in a unique and memorable way, beginning with the unveiling of a celebratory logo. Inspired by ZT Corporate's forward-leaning and modern approach to investments, the logo embodies the company's past, present and future. It is designed to highlight the work the company has done, the time it has persisted, and the bright future ahead.

The company will also increase its commitment to the community through their philanthropic organizations, ZT Baseball and the Altus Foundation. The year will culminate with the annual Chairman's Gala this December, one of the largest in Houston, to help raise funds for both organizations and celebrate the close of their 25th year. The black-tie event is known throughout the city as an exciting night of not only dancing, socializing and celebrity appearances but also of giving back and supporting the community through philanthropic organizations. Featured guests have included Nicole Scherzinger, 50 Cent, Flo Rida, Tyra Banks, Jeannie Mai, Wayne Brady, Chester Pitts and more. ZT Corporate has promised to celebrate their 25th anniversary with an event that goes above and beyond any previous gala hosted.

"The last 25 years have blessed us with a multitude of reasons to celebrate our corporate and philanthropic achievements," continued Badar. "As we look ahead, the vision for ZT Corporate is limitless. Our team will continue pushing boundaries and finding the bright spots in the economy that produce consistent financial gains for our investors. I'm grateful for the trust our investors have placed in this team and am excited to see what they next 25 years will bring."

To join in on the 25th anniversary celebration, follow along for updates at ZT Corporate's Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate's active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com

