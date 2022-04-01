Global Pet Food Packaging Market (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Amcor, Ardagh Group and Crown Holdings Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report suggests that the global pet food packaging market is set to showcase growth over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor plc
- American Packaging Corporation
- Aptar Group Inc
- Ardagh Group Sa
- Berry Global Group Inc
- Constantia Flexibles
- Coveris Holdings Sa
- Crown Holdings
- Goglio Spa
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mondi plc
- Printpack Inc
- Proampac Holdings Inc
- Silgan Holdings Inc
- Sonoco Products Company
- Transcontinental Inc
- Winpak Ltd
Factors such as growth in pet ownership, in addition to a rising trend of premiumization and humanization of pets, majorly drive the pet food packaging market's growth. Further, the increase in premium category brands and surge in ecommerce sales of pet food are opening new avenues for the market to reach its anticipated growth.
However, certain drawbacks, such as fluctuations in raw material costs and stringent safety regulations, might hamper the overall development of the global pet food packaging market.
The global pet food packaging market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region in the pet food packaging market over the considered phase. The rise in disposable income, increase in nuclear families, and rapid urbanization are key factors contributing to the market's growth. China and Japan capture the majority of the share in the pet food packaging market. The rising demand for pet food has attracted several investments and collaborations over the past year in China. For instance, Nestle invested significantly to expand its pet food manufacturing in Tianjin, China. Such developments are widening the growth of the pet food packaging market across the region to a large extent.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Pet Food Packaging Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Key Insights
2.1.1. Growing Focus on Sustainable Pet Food Packaging
2.1.2. Flexible Packaging to Show Faster Growth Than Rigid Packaging
2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Pet Food Packaging Market
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix
2.5. Industry Components
2.6. Vendor Scorecard
2.7. Key Market Strategies
2.7.1. Contracts & Partnerships
2.7.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures
2.7.3. Acquisitions & Mergers
2.7.4. New Product Launches
2.8. Market Drivers
2.8.1. Growth in Pet Ownership
2.8.2. Premiumization and Humanization of Pets
2.9. Market Challenges
2.9.1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
2.9.2. Strict Food Safety Regulations
2.10. Market Opportunities
2.10.1. Increase in E-Commerce Sales of Pet Food
2.10.2. Increased Premium Category Brands
3. Global Pet Food Packaging Market - by Food Type
3.1. Dry Food
3.2. Wet Food
3.3. Frozen Food
4. Global Pet Food Packaging Market - by Material
4.1. Metal
4.2. Plastic
4.3. Paper and Cardboard
5. Global Pet Food Packaging Market - by Packaging Type
5.1. Rigid
5.2. Flexible
6. Global Pet Food Packaging Market - by Animal Type
6.1. Dogs
6.2. Cats
6.3. Birds
6.4. Fish
6.5. Others
7. Global Pet Food Packaging Market - Regional Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Amcor plc
8.2. American Packaging Corporation
8.3. Aptar Group Inc
8.4. Ardagh Group Sa
8.5. Berry Global Group Inc
8.6. Constantia Flexibles
8.7. Coveris Holdings Sa
8.8. Crown Holdings
8.9. Goglio Spa
8.10. Huhtamaki Oyj
8.11. Mondi plc
8.12. Printpack Inc
8.13. Proampac Holdings Inc
8.14. Silgan Holdings Inc
8.15. Sonoco Products Company
8.16. Transcontinental Inc
8.17. Winpak Ltd
9. Methodology & Scope
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nox5cr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005406/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.