Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The wealth management market reached a value of nearly $475.9 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $475.8 billion in 2020 to $730.7 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 and reach $1,116.1 billion in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong emerging markets growth, growth in the number of high-net-worth individuals, digitization and increased internet penetration.

Going forward, increasing retiree population, increasing wealth of high-net-worth individuals, rising demand for alternative investments, growth in individual investors investments and increase in internet penetration will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the wealth management market in the future include the COVID-19 pandemic, fintech firms, wide range of services offered by asset managers and passive investments.

The wealth management market is segmented by type of asset class into equity, fixed income and alternative assets and others. The fixed income market was the largest segment of the wealth management market segmented by type of asset class, accounting for 64.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the fixed income market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wealth management market segmented by type of asset class, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2020-2025.

The wealth management market is segmented by advisory mode into human advisory, robo advisory and hybrid. The human advisory market was the largest segment of the wealth management market segmented by advisory mode, accounting for 97.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the robo advisory is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wealth management market segmented by advisory mode, at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2020-2025.

The wealth management market is segmented by type of wealth management firm into private banks, investment managers, full service wealth managers, stockbrokers and others. The private banks market was the largest segment of the wealth management market segmented by wealth management firm, accounting for 41.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wealth management market segmented by wealth management firm, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2020-2025.

The wealth management market is segmented by enterprise size into large enterprises and medium and small enterprises. The large enterprises market was the largest segment of the wealth management market segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 60.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the medium and small enterprises market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wealth management market segmented by enterprise size, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2020-2025.

The wealth management market is segmented by type of client into pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth fund (SWF), High-Net worth Individual (HNWI) and mass affluent market. The mass affluent market was the largest segment of the wealth management market segmented by type of client, accounting for 45.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the sovereign wealth fund (SWF) market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wealth management market segmented by type of client, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-2025.

North America was the largest region in the wealth management market, accounting for 53.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wealth management market will be Asia Pacific, and, Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.62% and 9.61% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.9% and 8.6% respectively.

The wealth management market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 24.74% of the total market in 2020. The market is highly competitive due to regulatory, intense price competition and other infrastructure challenges.

This fragmentation is mainly due to the presence of a large financial institutions, brokerage firms, investment banking companies, and local merchant banks and other banks who provide the similar products and services local customers and industries.

Morgan Stanley was the largest competitor with 4.00% of the market, followed by Bank of America Corporation with 3.91%, UBS Group AG with 3.58%, Wells Fargo & Company with 3.05%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. with 2.99%, Citigroup Inc. with 2.52%, HSBC Holdings plc with 1.64%, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 1.26%, Credit Suisse Group AG with 1.04% and Industrial and BNP Paribas with 0.74%.

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Wealth Management Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Impact On Wealth Management Companies And Investors

12.3. Rising Demand For Advice And Experience

12.4. Changes In Clients' Attitude

12.5. Future Outlook

13. Global Wealth Management Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025

