SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Digital World Acquisition Corp. – DWAC

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the SPAC bringing former President Donald Trump's social media platform public, Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, fell 5% after a report by Bloomberg that said downloads had decreased significantly.

A report on the site said daily downloads of the app had declined 95% since launching. Trump's Truth Social app launched on the Apple AAPL App Store in February 2022.

