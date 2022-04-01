Presenters Announced for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®

A diverse roster of artists, musicians and actors will take the stage as presenters at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The esteemed lineup includes current GRAMMY® nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; GRAMMY winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past GRAMMY nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actors and musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

Music fans will be given unprecedented digital access to GRAMMY Awards content with GRAMMY Live, which will stream internationally on live.GRAMMY.com and on Twitter @RecordingAcad. GRAMMY Live features exclusive red carpet interviews, fashion and thank you cams, pre-show interviews, and highlights from the 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® and Music's Biggest Night®. GRAMMY Live will stream on April 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. ET/3:30-5 p.m. PT. Visit live.GRAMMY.com and @RecordingAcad on Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes access during and after the GRAMMY Awards evening telecast.

Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy®. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D'umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

