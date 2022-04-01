Worldwide Educational Services Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Educational Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Type of Expenditure, By Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Educational Services Global Market Report 2022 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global educational services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Companies Mentioned

University of California System

University of Pennsylvania

University of Michigan

Stanford University

Harvard University

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the educational services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Educational Services market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider educational services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The educational services market section of the report gives context. It compares the educational services market with other segments of the social services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, educational services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Other Educational Services; Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools; Elementary And Secondary Schools

2) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private

3) By Mode: Online; Offline

Subsegments Covered: Fine Arts Schools; Sports And Recreation Instruction; Language Schools; Exam Preparation And Tutoring; All Other Miscellaneous Schools And Instruction; Educational Support Services; Junior Colleges; Higher Education Colleges And Universities; Business and Secretarial Schools; Computer Training; Professional and Management Development Training; Technical and Trade Schools; Primary School; Middle School; Secondary School

Companies Mentioned: University of California System; University of Pennsylvania; University of Michigan; Stanford University; Harvard University

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, educational services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpz016

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005373/en/